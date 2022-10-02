Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $29.06 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 84,787 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $29,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.76%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

