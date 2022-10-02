Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $703.35 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

