Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

