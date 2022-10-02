Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

