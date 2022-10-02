Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 220.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Target by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

