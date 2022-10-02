Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Target by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $148.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $179.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

