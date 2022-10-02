Bogart Wealth LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 502.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,428,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

