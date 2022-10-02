Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

