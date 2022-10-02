Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

