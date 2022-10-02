UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 14,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

