Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.80 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

