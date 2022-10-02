Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $133,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $133,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.