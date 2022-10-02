Ghe LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ghe LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,393 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 27.4% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,540,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,335,489,000 after purchasing an additional 354,617 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,119,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $623,352,000 after purchasing an additional 946,341 shares during the period. Finally, CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

