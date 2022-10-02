AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

