Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 242,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

