Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $10 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.