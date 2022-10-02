Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $10 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

