NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

