Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230,301 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.94 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

