Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

