Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases Shares of 106,517 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUSB opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.