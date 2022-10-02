Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.14 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average is $130.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.