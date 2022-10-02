Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 192 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

