General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $2,515,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

