Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

GDX opened at $24.12 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

