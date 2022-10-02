Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $170.53 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day moving average of $188.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.