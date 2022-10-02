Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $275.20 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

