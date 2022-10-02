Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,084 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

