Bogart Wealth LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 147,398.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Brighthouse Financial worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 809,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 239,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 331.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

