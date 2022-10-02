Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 50,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 152,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 208,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,949,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $36.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

