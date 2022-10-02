Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $232.73 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.99.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

