Bogart Wealth LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 502.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,428,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.09 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

