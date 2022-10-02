Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

