Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $187.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

