Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 34.0% in September

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.