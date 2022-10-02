Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $170.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.