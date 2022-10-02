Chicago Capital LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average is $168.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

