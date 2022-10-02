Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

DE opened at $333.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.79. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.