Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 93,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $80.72 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

