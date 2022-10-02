CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DFUV stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43.

