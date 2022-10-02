Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $85.76 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

