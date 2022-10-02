GAM Holding AG Has $3.08 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $688.87 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $637.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,640 shares of company stock valued at $34,832,158. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

