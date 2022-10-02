Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

F opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

