Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.