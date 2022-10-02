PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

