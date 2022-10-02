Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,060 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $472.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.