GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 299.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

