GAM Holding AG Sells 8,492 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 31,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 218,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 113,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38,211 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.45.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

