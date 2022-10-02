CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $163,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.20 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

