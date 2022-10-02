New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

