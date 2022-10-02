Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,167 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

